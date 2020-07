TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning about a shooting in Terre Haute.

It happened Tuesday night at a home at 2008 N 11th Street around 8:40 p.m.

The Terre Haute Police Department posted on their social media page that it involved a shooting, that was the result of a domestic dispute.

One man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The statement says police are still interviewing subjects in regards to this case.