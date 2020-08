TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police hope to have body cameras for officers as soon as November of this year.

We are learning more about the plans to get this program up and running.

On Monday, the Terre Haute Police Department submitted a contract to the Board of Public Works.

Police say it will take about 60 days to get dash and body cameras running. That includes developing policy, training, and installing the technology.

It is through a company called 'Utility Body Worn.'