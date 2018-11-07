Five detained, and a state trooper's car hit after Terre Haute police chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase in Terre Haute has ended in a crash.

The chase happened in Terre Haute just before 5:00 on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police told News 10 the suspect's car hit a trooper's car during the chase.

They said it started with a traffic stop.

A trooper ran the plates and found the car was stolen.

Police say the driver of the car took off when the officer got out of his car.

Police told us people were throwing items out of the vehicle.

Around Hulman Street, the suspect car hit the trooper's car.

Ultimately more officers got involved in the chase.

It ended when the suspect's car crashed at Brown Avenue and Hulman Street.

Officers detained five people.