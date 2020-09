TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute have arrested a man in connection to his own son's death.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Pritcher faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery, and aggravated battery resulting in death.

Police responded to the 3100 Block of South 9th and a Half Street. That's where they found an unresponsive child.

That child has since died at Riley Children's Hospital.

Pritcher will be in court on Monday afternoon.