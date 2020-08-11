Terre Haute man on released to ankle monitor program charged in connection to infant death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man that was released from jail and placed in an ankle monitor is now facing charges in the death of an infant.

The Terre Haute Police Department says they took a report of battery to a person less than 14-years-old in March of 2018. He was arrested and charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14, and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was released from the Vigo County Jail and placed on an ankle monitor program until his trial date.

On August 1 of this year, police responded to a home on the 600 Block of North 15th Street on reports of an unresponsive infant. While investigating, police say they learned that Jones cut his ankle monitor and possibly went to Indianapolis.

He was later found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals.

Now Jones is facing charges of aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.