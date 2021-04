TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he battered his seven-week-old baby.

The investigation started in October of last year.

Terre Haute police arrested Quinten Joseph on Tuesday. He was charged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, and strangulation.

According to police, the child survived and is doing well.

The investigation is ongoing.