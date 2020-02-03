Clear

Terre Haute Police and U.S. Marshals search for wanted woman

Police in Terre Haute are looking for information to help put a wanted woman behind bars.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 10:46 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are looking for information to help put a wanted woman behind bars.

The Terre Haute Police Department and the U.S. Marshals task force need your help finding Megan Ray.

Ray has active warrants for burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any information call or text 812-230-0295.

