Terre Haute pet store works to help animals in need for the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - We're entering the season for giving. But it's not only people who need help.

That's why Pet Valu in Terre Haute is stepping in to fill a need.

Pet Valu is hosting a "Thanks for Giving" Drive.

It's an in-store collection that's meant to help homeless animals. The store is also hosting a "Feed-a-Pet" promotion.

For just $5 you can help animals in shelters and rescues across the country.

Organizers say it is important we remember animals as we get closer to the holiday season.