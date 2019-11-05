Terre Haute pet store works to help animals in need for the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - We're entering the season for giving. But it's not only people who need help.
That's why Pet Valu in Terre Haute is stepping in to fill a need.
Pet Valu is hosting a "Thanks for Giving" Drive.
It's an in-store collection that's meant to help homeless animals. The store is also hosting a "Feed-a-Pet" promotion.
For just $5 you can help animals in shelters and rescues across the country.
Organizers say it is important we remember animals as we get closer to the holiday season.
