Terre Haute pastor charged with voyeurism after allegedly snapping photos in Planet Fitness bathroom area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local pastor was arrested for voyeurism.

David Powell is accused of taking photos and videos of other men inside the restroom and locker room area at Planet Fitness in Terre Haute

That's according to court documents.

The crimes reportedly took place in mid-February.

According to court documents, an employee of the gym went to the bathroom and closed the stall when he noticed someone standing outside.

When the employee looked up, he said he saw a cell phone with the camera facing him over the top of the closed wall of the bathroom stall.

The employee said he left the stall and took the phone, so he could erase the video, but in the process of doing that, he saw other naked men on the phone.

Powell appeared in court on Friday.

News 10 did a search on social media, and his Facebook page says he is a pastor at Grace Temple Church in Terre Haute.

The church's Facebook page also lists him as a team member.

We stopped by the church and Powell's home for comment, but nobody answered at either location.

Online court records show Powell has been released on his own recognizance.

We will update this story as soon as it becomes available.