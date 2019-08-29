Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute parks leaders took on several. topics at a Thursday meeting.

Some could impact your next visit to certain parks.

Leaders decided on an agreement with the YMCA.

When Terre Haute took over ownership, the exercise equipment went to the parks department.

The Y asked for that equipment back to help buy upgrades, and the parks department agreed.

Also, the board discussed a new boat ramp near Fairbanks Park.

Ice in the Wabash River destroyed the former dock, but a $25,000 grant from the DNR will help replace it.

During the meeting, the board discussed new rates for city golf courses.

The instituted a fall rate for Rea Park and Hulman Links.

This will begin on the first day of fall.

Golfers will pay the discounted Twilight Rate all day.

Those prices vary, depending on the park.