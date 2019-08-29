TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute parks leaders took on several. topics at a Thursday meeting.
Some could impact your next visit to certain parks.
Leaders decided on an agreement with the YMCA.
When Terre Haute took over ownership, the exercise equipment went to the parks department.
The Y asked for that equipment back to help buy upgrades, and the parks department agreed.
Also, the board discussed a new boat ramp near Fairbanks Park.
Ice in the Wabash River destroyed the former dock, but a $25,000 grant from the DNR will help replace it.
During the meeting, the board discussed new rates for city golf courses.
The instituted a fall rate for Rea Park and Hulman Links.
This will begin on the first day of fall.
Golfers will pay the discounted Twilight Rate all day.
Those prices vary, depending on the park.
Related Content
- Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting
- Terre Haute receives grant for new Fairbanks Park boat dock
- Crews removed boat docks from Fairbanks Park
- Prices are going up for Terre Haute golf courses
- Teed off: Terre Haute golf courses open for the season
- Boat dock at Fairbanks Park remains closed indefinitely
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- Boat dock and fishing pier at Fairbanks Park closed due to ice flow damage
- Fairbanks Park boat dock to be fixed after damaged by ice flow