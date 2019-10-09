TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Halloween is just a few weeks away and Terre Haute parks leaders are getting ready for some fun spooky-themed events.
The parks put on Haunted and Unhaunted Happenings every year! Haunted happenings is meant for people who are looking to be afraid. Unhaunted happenings... is fun for all ages!
This year they added something new - trunk or treat! Unhaunted happenings is October 18 and 19 at Deming Park from 6 to 9 P.M. Trunk or Treat will be on October 19 from 6 to 7:30 P.M.
Haunted Happenings is October 25 and 26 from 7 to 10 P.M.
Both events are open to all ages at the parents discretion. Tickets are $3 a person.
