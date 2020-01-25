Terre Haute park gets $100,000 grant to revitalize

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A plan to revitalize a Terre Haute park just got a major boost.

The Vectren Foundation recently awarded $100,000 to the "Neighbors" project.

"Neighbors" is an interactive public art project planned for Herz-Rose Park.

It's a park in the Ryves Neighborhood.

The project concept is based on community input.

Project leaders said the people living in this area told them they have few opportunities to interact which each other.

That's why those behind this effort said they hope to make the park a kind of "pop-up town center."

"It gives people an opportunity to interact with each other, and have sort of that communication you have in a town that's gone away a little bit from Ryves, so that's what it's for and we're excited about," said Mary Kramer.

Indiana State University and the organization Art Spaces are working together on this project.