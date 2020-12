TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice a group picking up trash all around the Wabash Valley.

On Wednesday, the Society of Professional Trashbaggers took to Wabash Avenue. They cleaned up from 4th Street all the way to the 13th.

The group said they wanted to clean up before Miricle on 7th Street.

If you want to help, learn more here.