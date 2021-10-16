Terre Haute organization works to help people living with sensory challenges - starting with change at a downtown intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is drawing attention to visual impairment needs.

The Will Center recognized White Cane Day on Friday. The White Cane is essential for some people to get around.

It also symbolizes a need to make things safe for people living with sensory challenges.

That's why the Will Center has been advocating for audible crosswalk signals in downtown Terre Haute.

The group would like to see the change start at 7th and Wabash. Several people use that intersection - and that trend is expected to increase with downtown development.

"I want to make sure individuals who are sensory challenged have a safe pathway to travel in downtown Terre Haute, the convention center, Hulman Center, all the events that are here," Danny Wayne, from the Will Center, said.