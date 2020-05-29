Terre Haute organization receives $300,000 as part of Cares Act

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services is dedicated to helping people with special needs. On Friday the organization received a little help itself.

Reach officials say they received $300,000.

It's a part of the Cares Act. That's money meant to help people through the pandemic.

Officials say the worked with city and county leaders to determine whether the organization was eligible for the money.

"A lot of agencies probably as many as 30 will be using the facility in and out working with homeless with many different factors in different ways," Reach Director Susie Thompson

Terre Haute as a city received $900,000 in Care money. It will also benefit Union Hospital, Hamilton Center, the Vigo County School Corporation, and the Backpack Program.