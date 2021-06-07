Terre Haute organization overwhelmed by 'type one' plastics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plastic is something we all use, and one local organization is overwhelmed with the amount of plastic they have.

ReThink Inc. is no longer accepting type one plastics. Those include drink bottles. Find a full list of type one and other types of plastics here.

This is because the group says type one plastic can't be repurposed. The group told us the recycling was only open to their members, but they hope to grow over time.

ReThink Inc. adds all of the plastic will be taken to Vigo County Solid Waste Management.