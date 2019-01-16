Clear
Terre Haute one step closer to getting convention center

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress continues to bring a convention center to Downtown Terre Haute.

Leaders hope to have the facility up and running, at the earliest, by 2020. 

On Wednesday, the Capital Improvement Board met to approve a string of items for the project. 

Mayor Duke Bennett said the board is in the stages of finishing a contract to relocate the water utilities through Indiana American Water.

Also approved Wednesday, the board is looking to bring on a firm to help with operations. Bennett said the firm would play a consulting role and would provide insight on the building's design and how to run it effectively.

A firm has not been decided, but leaders were told it would be expected to cost no more than $50,000.

Bennett said he's excited about the direction the project is heading.

"There's a lot of pieces to it," he said, "We've been working on it for about five years now, and it's finally coming to fruition and it's exciting for me to see. Soon, we'll have, we'll be turning dirt for this project."

The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, Terre Haute City and Vigo County have committed to putting in millions for the project, Bennett told News 10.

Bennett says leaders plan to put together an interlocal agreement in regards to project funding. The meeting is scheduled for the 23rd at 2:30 p.m. Bennett said they'll be discussing how and when money will be paid, ultimately working toward getting it formalized.

Another part of the to-do list will be at the next city council meeting in February. That's where council members are expected to vote to vacate 8th street for the project.

Bennett said he's confident that 8th will be vacated in that meeting.

However, there is a second piece of legislation that would turn 8th, 9th and Cherry into a two-way street. Bennett said that will not be decided at February's meeting, but there are plans to discuss the idea further with local leaders. 

