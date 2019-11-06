Terre Haute needs bus drivers, here's how you can apply

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute officials say they need bus drivers. The Terre Haute Transit Department made the announcement on Tuesday.

Officials say they are urgently looking for part-time drivers. Pay starts at $12.82 an hour.

After 90 days, the pay increases to around $16 an hour.

Candidates have to have a Class B Public Passenger endorsement. For more information applying, click here.