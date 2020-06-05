Terre Haute native who lost her nephew in Indianapolis police shooting to return home for Saturday protest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman who grew up in Terre Haute is coming home on Saturday to participate in a planned peaceful protest.

Tamasha 'Tomi' Rose is coming home because the actions and conversations triggered by George Floyd's death has hit home for her.

That's because, on May 7 in Indianapolis, she says her nephew was shot and killed by police. His name is 19-year-old Mc'Hale Rose.

She describes him as funny, encouraging and having had an amazing soul.

His death pushes her to fight for justice. She wants his story, as well as the stories of others to be shared.

That's why she and her brothers and sisters have been participating in several peaceful protests in Minneapolis and Indianapolis.

Rose says one of the keys to healing is speaking out, standing strong, and getting people to listen.

"I think what I'm asking in a call to action is to stop being silent because if you're being silent you're saying you don't care about human life. Everyone is human no matter the shade of your skin," Rose told us.

Rose and her two brothers and two sisters join together at Saturday's peaceful protest planned in Terre Haute.

A group that goes by the name 'Change of Terre Haute' is behind Saturday's protest. Organizers told News 10 that a rally will start at 12:30 at Terre Haute City Hall. After that, at 1:00, those in attendance will March.

The march is expected to last until 3:00.