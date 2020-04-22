Terre Haute native thankful to experience traditional in-person graduation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a senior year like many college students never expected.
Finishing classes online, not seeing friends and commencement ceremonies cancelled, or altered.
Nick Rush knows that feeling all too well.
He's a senior at Manchester University.
He's from Terre Haute.
He recently found out instead of just canceling graduation, Manchester has decided to postpone the in-person ceremony until October.
"We're hoping that everything is back to normal by then, so we can have a real ceremony with all of our friends and family there. It will feel a little different considering we'll be four, or five months out of actual college, but at least we finally get to walk," said Rush.
For Rush, he said it's not necessarily walking across the stage that means so much, it's the memories attached to it.
"I think that's going to be the one thing. It's that final memory that we get with our friends that we may not see for a little while," said Rush.
Rush wasn't the only one excited for the news, so was his mother Miranda.
She said knowing her son was part of clubs, organizations, and the baseball team, not getting to see the final capstone was going to be devastating.
"To see him get that involved in everything, doing well academically, to not.. for him not to get to do that walk is just.. my heart sunk," said Miranda Rush.
Thanks to one Manchester senior who created a petition to get graduation back on, these seniors will now get to share the special moment in person with friends and family.
Miranda Rush said she hopes other schools consider this option.
"Even if another handful of schools will do the same, you know there are other students that would get the opportunity as these kids are getting to do," said Miranda Rush.
Rush said not getting to finish his senior baseball season has been hard, but now this gives him something to look forward too.
