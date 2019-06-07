Clear
Terre Haute North graduate attending West Point involved in deadly crash

Senior Cadet Zach Potter is recovering from non-life threatening injuries he received during the crash.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 4:36 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST POINT (WTHI) - The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is investigating a deadly crash during a training exercise.

News 10 has learned there is a local tie to this tragedy.

Senior Cadets at the academy were being transported to a routine land navigation training exercise on Thursday.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle they were in rolled over.

22-year-old Christopher Morgan of West Orange, New Jersey was killed in the crash.

Nearly two dozens others were hurt.

LINK | CADET KILLED, 22 INJURED IN TRAINING ROLLOVER AT WEST POINT

News 10 has confirmed a Terre Haute native, attending West Point, was involved in that crash.

Senior Cadet Zach Potter is recovering from non-life threatening injuries he received during the crash.

Potter is a punter for the Army football team and a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

