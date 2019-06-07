WEST POINT (WTHI) - The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is investigating a deadly crash during a training exercise.
News 10 has learned there is a local tie to this tragedy.
Senior Cadets at the academy were being transported to a routine land navigation training exercise on Thursday.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle they were in rolled over.
22-year-old Christopher Morgan of West Orange, New Jersey was killed in the crash.
Nearly two dozens others were hurt.
LINK | CADET KILLED, 22 INJURED IN TRAINING ROLLOVER AT WEST POINT
News 10 has confirmed a Terre Haute native, attending West Point, was involved in that crash.
Senior Cadet Zach Potter is recovering from non-life threatening injuries he received during the crash.
Potter is a punter for the Army football team and a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
Related Content
- Terre Haute North graduate attending West Point involved in deadly crash
- Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash
- One hurt in crash involving bicycle in downtown Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute crash left residents in the dark
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Electrical short causes West Terre Haute fire
- West Terre Haute fire under investigation
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute house fire ruled suspicious
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges