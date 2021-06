TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute native that passed away last year picked up national recognition.

The Academy of Country Music awarded J.T. Corenflos the Guitar Player of the Year for 2020.

Corenflos passed away at 56-years-old after a battle with lung cancer. He had nearly 75 #1 top hits on the Billboard Country Music list.

