Terre Haute mother enters guilty plea for the death of her three-month-old son

A Terre Haute mother entered a guilty plea to charges filed in connection to the death of their three-month-old son.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mother entered a guilty plea to charges filed in connection to the death of their three-month-old son.

Tabetha Smith entered the plea on Thursday morning.

She had been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

LINK | MOM ACCUSED OF REMOVING HER THREE-MONTH-OLD SON'S FEEDING TUBE, KILLING HIM, ASKS FOR PUBLIC DEFENDER

Terre Haute Police arrested her last April.

Police say she took her son to Regional Hospital when he was having trouble breathing.

The investigation uncovered Smith never replaced the boy's feeding tube.

That went against the advice of several medical professionals.

The boy died of dehydration.

