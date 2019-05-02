TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mother entered a guilty plea to charges filed in connection to the death of their three-month-old son.
Tabetha Smith entered the plea on Thursday morning.
She had been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
LINK | MOM ACCUSED OF REMOVING HER THREE-MONTH-OLD SON'S FEEDING TUBE, KILLING HIM, ASKS FOR PUBLIC DEFENDER
Terre Haute Police arrested her last April.
Police say she took her son to Regional Hospital when he was having trouble breathing.
The investigation uncovered Smith never replaced the boy's feeding tube.
That went against the advice of several medical professionals.
The boy died of dehydration.
Related Content
- Terre Haute mother enters guilty plea for the death of her three-month-old son
- Terre Haute man sentenced after entering a guilty plea
- Terre Haute man accused of murder enters a plea
- Guilty plea entered during trial; Terre Haute man set to be sentenced in Nov.
- Terre Haute man accused of sex crimes enters a guilty plea
- Terre Haute man enters guilty plea to burglary and sexual battery
- West Terre Haute police officer enters a guilty plea, receives suspended sentence
- Terre Haute man enters guilty plea for five counts of neglect of a dependent
- Vincennes man enters guilty plea for murder
- Gas station robbery suspect enters guilty plea