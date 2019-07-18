Terre Haute mom jailed on child neglect allegations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mom remains behind bars after she was accused of child neglect.

Shanah Howell is in the Vigo County jail on a $20,000 bond.

She will be back in court on Monday for a reduction hearing.

Court documents accuse her and her boyfriend of abuse, neglect, and drug use.

One of the children told investigators Howell told her boyfriend to hit them.

A DCS report shows the agency was called to the home several times for meth use in the past year.

Howell is set to go to trial on December, 17.

News 10 is working to gather more information on charges the boyfriend could face.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.