Clear

Terre Haute mom jailed on child neglect allegations

A Terre Haute mom remains behind bars after she was accused of child neglect.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 1:11 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mom remains behind bars after she was accused of child neglect.

Shanah Howell is in the Vigo County jail on a $20,000 bond.

She will be back in court on Monday for a reduction hearing.

Court documents accuse her and her boyfriend of abuse, neglect, and drug use.

One of the children told investigators Howell told her boyfriend to hit them.

A DCS report shows the agency was called to the home several times for meth use in the past year.

Howell is set to go to trial on December, 17.

News 10 is working to gather more information on charges the boyfriend could face. 

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 101°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A One Woman Show

Image

7/18/19 Morning Weather

Image

Wes Kirk

Image

THJTA

Image

Junior Golf

Image

Mitch Hannahs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

Image

Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

Image

Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way