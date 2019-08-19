Clear

Terre Haute mom accused of killing her three-month-old baby receives 12 years in prison, followed by probation in a plea agreement

Tabetha Smith will spend the next 12 years in prison, and another four on probation.

Aug 19, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mother was sentenced for her involvement in her own son's death.

Tabetha Smith will spend the next 12 years in prison, and another four on probation.

Monday's sentencing actually began in late July. That's when Vigo County Judge Sarah Mullican started hearing testimony in this case.

She then continued the sentencing until Monday so she could review records.

Last April, police say Smith took her three-month-old son to the hospital for breathing problems.

The coroner's office ruled the boy's death a homicide, caused by severe dehydration.

Authorities say Smith never replaced his feeding tube.

Smith originally faced four charges.

Those included neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

But under a plea agreement, Smith only pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

All other charges were dismissed.

Her sentence was a total of 16-years, with 12 of those in prison. The rest will be formal probation.

How that formal probation will be served has not yet been decided.

Smith will also receive credit for time served.

There were a lot of people in the courtroom on Smith's behalf.

When Judge Mullican asked Smith if she wanted to appeal, there was a brief conversation between Smith and her lawyer, and then her gavel was dropped.

