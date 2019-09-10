Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three of the four candidates for Terre Haute mayor faced off for the first time on Tuesday evening.

They are Republican incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, Democratic candidate Karrum Nassar, and Independents Pat Goodwin and Shane Meehan.

Meehan was not in attendance.

News 10's Richard Solomon moderated the event, and Citizens of Action hosted it.

The group focuses on African American concerns and issues.

Leaders of the group wanted to give the candidates a space to discuss both their political and social plans for the city in front of the public.

There will be another debate at the Indiana Theater on October 2.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WTHITV.com.