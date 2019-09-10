TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three of the four candidates for Terre Haute mayor faced off for the first time on Tuesday evening.
They are Republican incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, Democratic candidate Karrum Nassar, and Independents Pat Goodwin and Shane Meehan.
Meehan was not in attendance.
News 10's Richard Solomon moderated the event, and Citizens of Action hosted it.
The group focuses on African American concerns and issues.
Leaders of the group wanted to give the candidates a space to discuss both their political and social plans for the city in front of the public.
There will be another debate at the Indiana Theater on October 2.
It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WTHITV.com.
Related Content
- Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate
- Indiana US Senate candidates face off in 1st debate
- Candidates for Terre Haute Mayor file at the Vigo County Courthouse
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Congressional candidate hosts town hall forum in Terre Haute
- Mayor meets with Terre Haute residents at GT Pie
- Mayor calls Terre Haute Clean-Up Day a big success
- Terre Haute Young Professionals hear city update from the mayor
- Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute