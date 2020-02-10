Terre Haute man's sentencing on hold, facing murder charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man facing murder charges will be back in court Monday morning.

In December, a jury found Dylan Morgan guilty in connection to the 2019 shooting of Gage Eup.

However, after recent findings, Morgan's trial is on hold.

Judge John Roach will review accusations of jury misconduct and insufficient evidence.

Morgan's attorney believes the jury foreman personally knew the detective on the case. We learned the two were Facebook friends and had even exchanged birthday wishes in previous years.

According to the state, that detective did not testify at the trial and he was also not included on any witness list.

A review will be held at 9 a.m.

News 10 will provide any updates as we learn more.