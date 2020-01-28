Clear

Terre Haute man's murder conviction could get thrown out, court docs allege jury foreman is friends with THPD detective that testified

A judge could throw out a Terre Haute man's murder conviction after his lawyer has alleged juror misconduct.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 1:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge could throw out a Terre Haute man's murder conviction after his lawyer has alleged juror misconduct.

Last month, a jury convicted Dylan Morgan for the August 2018 murder of Gage Eup.

Morgan's attorney says he found out the jury foreman personally knows a Terre Haute Police Detective who testified in the trial.

News 10 is withholding the names of those identified in court records, but we did confirm the jury foreman and the detective are Facebook friends.

They also believe there's insufficient evidence to convict Morgan of murder.

Morgan wants the judge to vacate his murder conviction and change it to reckless homicide.

They also believe the judge could ask for a new trial based on the fact the juror knew the detective.

A hearing is set for February 10.

