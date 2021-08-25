Terre Haute man will face charges after three dirt bikes were stolen from Parke County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man will face burglary charges after police found some of the stolen items in Terre Haute.

On Monday, one of the victims reported a burglary to the Parke County Sheriff's Office.

He said a person driving a green Ford Ranger pickup truck took three dirt bikes and gas cans, along with other items.

After a post on social media, tips started coming in. With the help of the tips, officers said they found the truck with some of the victim's stolen items in the back.

Police arrested the driver of the truck, 51-year-old John Johnson.

He was arrested for theft, but police say burglary charges were sent to the prosecutor's office for review.