Terre Haute man wants to get people to start thinking about composting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's never too late to start thinking about the environment.
Now, one Terre Haute man is offering a service to help you do just that.
Local gardener Matthew Pollom teamed up with ReThink.
For a small fee, you can take advantage of a composting site.
Pollom said the program is for people who want to recycle and compost more but don't have the capabilities to do it at home.
"Composting is a great fertilizer. It's a great starter. A good medium for that. There's a lot of good uses for it in the garden," Pollom said.
To learn more, click here.
