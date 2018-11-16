Terre Haute man wants to get people to start thinking about composting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's never too late to start thinking about the environment.

Now, one Terre Haute man is offering a service to help you do just that.

Local gardener Matthew Pollom teamed up with ReThink.

For a small fee, you can take advantage of a composting site.

Pollom said the program is for people who want to recycle and compost more but don't have the capabilities to do it at home.

"Composting is a great fertilizer. It's a great starter. A good medium for that. There's a lot of good uses for it in the garden," Pollom said.

To learn more, click here.