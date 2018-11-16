Clear

Terre Haute man wants to get people to start thinking about composting

Nov. 16, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's never too late to start thinking about the environment.

Now, one Terre Haute man is offering a service to help you do just that.

Local gardener Matthew Pollom teamed up with ReThink.

Pollom said the program is for people who want to recycle and compost more but don't have the capabilities to do it at home.

"Composting is a great fertilizer. It's a great starter. A good medium for that. There's a lot of good uses for it in the garden," Pollom said.

