Terre Haute man wanted for child molestation arrested

12:25 update - The Terre Haute Police Department says 43-year-old Carlos Thompson has been arrested. See the original story below.
----
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is wanted on child molestation charges.
Police are searching for 43-year-old Carlos Thompson. He is wanted out of Marion County on a warrant.
Thompson faces several child molestation and criminal confinement charges.
According to those charges, the victim was under the age of 14.
They date back to 2013.
His last known address is on Gilbert Avenue in Terre Haute.
If you know where Thompson is or have any information, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshal's Task Force at 812-230-0295.
