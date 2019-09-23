Terre Haute man wanted for Clay County rape found in Alaska

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges in a rape investigation.

Police arrested Joe Joseph last week.

They found him in Alaska.

It all stems from an incident police say happened in Clay County a year ago.

Police believe several people had been drinking, including a female victim.

Court documents say Joseph knowingly had sexual intercourse and or sexual conduct with the woman while she was unaware it was happening.

He faced a judge in Clay County for the first time on Monday.

He was charged with rape, which is a level three felony.