'This is a way for us to give back,' Terre Haute man to host event for the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A Terre Haute man has one mission in mind and that's to help out the homeless in the Valley.

Dj Shouse is someone who has lived in the area for most of his life and has seen the homeless population increase.

He decided it was time to no longer stand by and watch but instead give back to those who are less fortunate.

Sunday, he's partnered up with the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club to host an event.

It kicks off at 12 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Participants will be able to get anything from a warm meal to a toasty jacket.

All of this was made possible because of Shouse, however, he's received help from the community.

"I have trash bags of baby shoes, socks, pants, I mean you could give someone an entire outfit with all of the donations I've received," Shouse said.

Local businesses also pitched in. Baeslers, Buffalo Wild Wings and Kroger have offered to help supply food.

"It just shows me that there are people out there that actually want to help," Shouse shared.

He tells us he wants this event to not only help the homeless but also better our community.

"I'm a big believer in you either practice what you preach or practice preaching and I wanna see the community cleaned up and I wanna see people do a lot better," Shouse explained. "Who knows maybe this is the start...maybe this will motivate other people to do other things."

News 10 asked Shouse why he decided to finally take action. This is how he responded.

"This is a way for us to give back. I always feel that you're only as strong as your community allows you to be and if you're ever put in a position to give back to your community you should give back to them," Shouse said.

Donations can still be made up until the event. For more information on how to get involved, click here.