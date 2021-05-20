Terre Haute man to face nine charges following a chase that ended in a crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face nine charges after a Wednesday night pursuit.

It started when police tried to stop a pick-up truck at Lafayette and Fort Harrison.

The driver, police later identified as Kenneth Rogers of Terre Haute, allegedly crashed into another vehicle with two people inside near 13th and a Half and Elizabeth Avenue.

They were not seriously hurt.

Rogers was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession, and multiple misdemeanors.

See his full list of charges below.