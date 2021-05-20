Terre Haute man to face nine charges following a chase that ended in a crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face nine charges after a Wednesday night pursuit.
It started when police tried to stop a pick-up truck at Lafayette and Fort Harrison.
The driver, police later identified as Kenneth Rogers of Terre Haute, allegedly crashed into another vehicle with two people inside near 13th and a Half and Elizabeth Avenue.
They were not seriously hurt.
Rogers was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession, and multiple misdemeanors.
See his full list of charges below.
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, Class 5 Felony
- Possession of methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony
- Unlawful possession of syringe (2 counts), Class 6 Felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance, Class 6 Felony
- Operating while intoxicated - endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor
- Driving while suspended (prior), Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal recklessness, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
- Operating a vehicle with schedule I or II controlled substance, Class C Misdemeanor