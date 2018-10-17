Terre Haute man starts drive to help hurricane victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a week since Hurricane Michael ripped through Florida's panhandle...and we are still seeing its devastating aftermath.
Florida officials confirmed three more deaths in Bay County, Florida.
NEEDED ITEMS
Toothbrushes (adults and children)
Toothpaste
Children's and Infant's Tylenol and Motrin
Adult Body wash
Deodorant
Shampoo
Q-Tips
Hair brushes
Wipes
Diaper Rash Cream
Toilet Paper
Feminine Hygiene Products
Snacks
Plastic Cups
Paper Plates
Plastic Utensils
Non-perishable food items
Blankets
Pillows
Shaving Cream
Razors
Razor Blades
This brings the death toll to at least 32 people...22 in Florida alone.
It is not immediately known how the people died.
Thousands across the region are relying on donations and government assistance for necessities like food, water, and shelter.
That's why one Terre Haute man is trying to help.
"Just to know that one person can make a difference - can't help everyone but we can make a big difference, and everybody, if everybody contributed their little part, it would mean the world to so many people," Bernie McGee said.
McGee will be collecting donations for victims from Thursday through Saturday.
He and his team will be at the Terre Haute Kroger on 25th and Wabash.
After that, they will drive the items to hurricane victims.
