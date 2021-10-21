Terre Haute man sentenced to 70 years for setting a fire that killed his brother

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was sentenced after he was found guilty of setting a fire that killed his own brother.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Samuel Haney to 70 years in the Department of Corrections.

Haney was convicted of starting a fire in April of 2020 that killed his brother, Terry Haney.

The fire happened at an apartment on 10th Street in Terre Haute.

Haney received 60 years for the murder charge, and then another 30 will be served concurrently.

What happened during the trial?

Jurors heard from first responders, several neighbors, the property owner, a woman who knew both of the Haney brothers, and Samuel Haney's ex-wife.

The woman who lived in the upstairs apartment said she heard glass break before an argument downstairs. Not long after, she said she smelled an unusual smell and then noticed smoke.

Other neighbors who testified described hearing Samuel Haney yelling before seeing smoke and noted that kind of activity was not unusual by the defendant.

A woman who said she had a relationship with both men testified on as well. She said she'd known Samuel Haney since he was a child and that she had a romantic relationship with him previously. She also said she'd had an intimate relationship with Terry Haney, who had been staying with her.

The day of the fire, the woman said Samuel Haney showed up uninvited and that he had been drinking. She said the two argued. They both left, but when she returned later, she saw smoke coming from her house.

Samuel Haney's ex-wife testified during the trial. She said Haney showed up unexpectedly and said Samuel Haney had set the apartment on fire.

She noticed smoke coming from the direction of the apartment. His ex-wife said it appeared Samuel Haney had been drinking and was upset.

She noted that Haney had blood on his arms. After explaining what he did, she said she told him to leave.