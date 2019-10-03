Terre Haute man sentenced to 23-years in federal prison for drug trafficking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will spend the next 23-years in federal prison.

49-year-old Robin Lennox was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a major drug trafficking operation stemming from 2017 to 2018.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lennox would mail himself meth and fentanyl that he bought from Arizona.

He would then distribute the drugs to other dealers in the Terre Haute area.

Police eventually intercepted packages containing the drugs.

After his sentence, Lennox will serve five years on supervised release.

J. Michael Gannon, with the DEA, said: "For all you drug dealers out there, be warned, we are coming after you, we will not tolerate poison coming into our communities."

The DEA, Vigo County Drug Task Force, and the Terre Haute Police Department handled the case.