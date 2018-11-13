Terre Haute man sentenced in connection to a child death case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man tied to a child death case was sentenced on Tuesday.
In September, Brian Mosean filed a plea agreement with the intent to plead guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent.
On Tuesday, Moseman received two and a half years for each count, but those sentences were suspended.
Moseman received credit for time served in jail and was ordered to spend the remaining time on probation.
Tiffany Daughtery, the mother accused in the case, was sentenced to 21-years.
LINK | 'YOU WERE HER WORLD...' FINAL SENTENCING FOR TIFFANY DAUGHERTY
The victim in the case was a five-year-old girl.
She was deaf and mute.
Officials say the girl weighed just 16 lbs. at the time of her death.
