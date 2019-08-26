Terre Haute man sentenced in child abuse case that ended with 14-month-old boy's tongue split with scissors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man heard his fate for his role in a child abuse case.
Scott Edwards was sentenced to 28 years on Monday afternoon.
He was charged with aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent.
He received 14-years for each count.
Edwards entered a guilty plea on the child neglect case back in May.
According to court records, Edwards was taking care of his girlfriend's 14-month-old son, Cameron.
During that time, records show Cameron suffered a split-tongue, likely cut with scissors, along with several other bruises and injuries.
Edwards will appeal the decision.
