Terre Haute man sentenced for child solicitation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man learned his fate on Tuesday after he entered a guilty plea to a sex crime.
Scott Lewis was sentenced to eight years for one count of child solicitation.
Last month, Lewis filed a plea agreement.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH RAPE, CHILD MOLESTATION, AND INCEST
Under that agreement, his original charges of child molestation, rape, and incest were dropped.
Lewis will serve two-years in prison and six-years of formal probation.
He will be required to register as a sex offender for the next 10-years.
