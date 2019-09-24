Terre Haute man sentenced for child solicitation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man learned his fate on Tuesday after he entered a guilty plea to a sex crime.

Scott Lewis was sentenced to eight years for one count of child solicitation.

Last month, Lewis filed a plea agreement.

Under that agreement, his original charges of child molestation, rape, and incest were dropped.

Lewis will serve two-years in prison and six-years of formal probation.

He will be required to register as a sex offender for the next 10-years.