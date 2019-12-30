Terre Haute man sentenced for child pornography possession

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man charged with having possession of child pornography has been sentenced.

On Monday, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office said Stephen Covert was sentenced to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

This is after he entered a guilty plea to four counts of possession of child pornography. He originally faced 10 counts.

The investigation in Covert started back in March when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed along a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

After the investigation, police received a search warrant for Covert's home on 2200 Garfield Avenue in Terre Haute.