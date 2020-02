Terre Haute man sentenced for 2018 murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man convicted of murder received his sentence on Friday.

A judge sentenced Clarence Bell, Jr. to 55-years in prison. Bell will receive about two years of credit for time served.

Police arrested Bell in Terre Haute in September of 2018. Investigators said Bell killed 37-year-old Ray G. Rose.

Autopsy results showed Rose died from a gunshot wound to the head.