TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is requesting a speedy trial.
Jason Cunningham faces charges of burglary, residential entry, and resisting law enforcement.
LINK | 'WHAT THE MAN DID IS REALLY AFFECTING MY FAMILY' A LOCAL FAMILY SPEAKS OUT AFTER A MAN INVADES THEIR HOME
Cunningham's lawyer, on his behalf, requested a speedy trial.
It is scheduled to take place on July 23.
His pre-trial conference is set for June 27.
Related Content
- Terre Haute man requests a speedy trial on breaking and entry, resisting charges
- Terre Haute pastor charged with resisting law enforcement
- The man behind Terre Haute barricade situation was wanted for strangulation, residential entry charges
- Terre Haute Fire Department has hydrant request
- Terre Haute man arrested on drug and battery charges after resisting arrest
- Terre Haute pastor will stand trial this fall for resisting arrest
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Terre Haute man arrested on rape charges
- Terre Haute man charged with molestation
- Terre Haute man has final pretrial conference before murder trial
Scroll for more content...