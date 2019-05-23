Terre Haute man requests a speedy trial on breaking and entry, resisting charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is requesting a speedy trial.

Jason Cunningham faces charges of burglary, residential entry, and resisting law enforcement.

Cunningham's lawyer, on his behalf, requested a speedy trial.

It is scheduled to take place on July 23.

His pre-trial conference is set for June 27.