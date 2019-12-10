Clear

Terre Haute man receives probation for impersonating a federal officer in Edgar County

A Terre Haute man is now on probation after being charged with impersonating a federal officer.

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is now on probation after being charged with impersonating a federal officer.

Justin Hefner was found guilty of that charge back in October.

Police said he walked into the Edgar County Sheriff's Office armed and claimed to be a federal officer.

He received two years of probation.

