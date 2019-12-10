EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is now on probation after being charged with impersonating a federal officer.
Justin Hefner was found guilty of that charge back in October.
Police said he walked into the Edgar County Sheriff's Office armed and claimed to be a federal officer.
He received two years of probation.
Related Content
- Terre Haute man receives probation for impersonating a federal officer in Edgar County
- Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident
- Terre Haute man who entered Edgar County Sheriff's Office heavily armed officially charged
- Edgar County Manhunt Ends
- Terre Haute man arrested after entering Edgar County Sheriff's Dept. heavily armed, claiming to be federal agent
- Terre Haute man behind bars, accused of impersonating an officer and stealing guns
- Jury selection complete for Terre Haute man accused of impersonating a police officer
- Verdict reached for Terre Haute man accused of impersonating a police officer
- Terre Haute man arrested for impersonating police officer for the second time in one month
- Terre Haute man on probation after pleading guilty
Scroll for more content...