Terre Haute man killed while working along Interstate 65

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man is dead after he was hit by a car while working construction along Interstate 65 near Indianapolis. The accident happened just after midnight Saturday morning.

David Vasquez, Jr. was working near mile marker 111. The area is commonly known as the north split. The right lane of I-65 has been closed in that area for road work.

According to Indiana State Police, Cheyenne Prass failed to merge into the left lane and instead swerved to the right, hitting Vasquez in the construction zone.

Prass then spun into the left lane where she collided with a construction truck and semi.

Bystanders and first responders tried to save Vasquez but he died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Prass was arrested and is facing charges for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.