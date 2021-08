TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man is dead after he was crushed by a dumpster.

It happened on Tuesday morning around 9:30 in the 1600 Block of Hulman Street.

Police say Roy Charles was crushed by the dumpster while it was being moved.

No charges were filed in this investigation.

