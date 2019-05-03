Clear

Terre Haute man is one of the top 200 people in the world to compete in CrossFit challenge

One Terre Haute man is up against a big challenge. He's heading to the 2019 CrossFit Qualifier.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One Terre Haute man is up against a big challenge. He's heading to the 2019 CrossFit Qualifier. 

Brian Slover is one of the top 200 people in the world in the 50-54 age group to qualify. He says he has his CrossFit family to thank for his success. 

"I couldn't do this workout without this gym. We all push each other. They {his fellow crossfitters} all push me," Slover said. "We coach each other in everything that we do. This community means the world to me and it's what got me to where I'm at."

Slover has already been competing for five weeks performing a new workout every week in what's called "CrossFit Open." 

On Friday, Slover will compete in the 2019 CrossFit Qualifier. You can cheer Slover on at 6 p.m. at Common Ground CrossFit and Yoga as he completes his first two workouts. 

Slover and the other 199 people in the world are required to do the same five workouts. Each crossfitter has until Monday to submit their scores for review. Slover, like everyone else, will have to videotape himself and submit his videos for review. 

Slover has a chance to qualify for the "Crossfit Games" which is held in August in Madison, Wisconsin. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Showers ending, staying cloudy and cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man is one of the top 200 people in the world to compete in CrossFit challenge

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Golden Apple: Giving kids a shoulder to lean on at North Clay Middle School

Image

Morning showers possible, then mostly cloudy and damp. High: 65°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Blue light glasses promise relief while using digital devices

Image

Celebrating faith at National Day of Prayer

Image

Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary

Image

During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers

Image

New life for the old YMCA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says