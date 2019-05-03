Terre Haute man is one of the top 200 people in the world to compete in CrossFit challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One Terre Haute man is up against a big challenge. He's heading to the 2019 CrossFit Qualifier.

Brian Slover is one of the top 200 people in the world in the 50-54 age group to qualify. He says he has his CrossFit family to thank for his success.

"I couldn't do this workout without this gym. We all push each other. They {his fellow crossfitters} all push me," Slover said. "We coach each other in everything that we do. This community means the world to me and it's what got me to where I'm at."

Slover has already been competing for five weeks performing a new workout every week in what's called "CrossFit Open."

On Friday, Slover will compete in the 2019 CrossFit Qualifier. You can cheer Slover on at 6 p.m. at Common Ground CrossFit and Yoga as he completes his first two workouts.

Slover and the other 199 people in the world are required to do the same five workouts. Each crossfitter has until Monday to submit their scores for review. Slover, like everyone else, will have to videotape himself and submit his videos for review.

Slover has a chance to qualify for the "Crossfit Games" which is held in August in Madison, Wisconsin.