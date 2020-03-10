Clear

Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting released from the hospital, booked into the Vigo County Jail

The man involved in last week's police action shooting in Terre Haute has been released from the hospital.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man involved in last week's police action shooting in Terre Haute has been released from the hospital.

Last week, 37-year-old Jeremy Ross was shot by Terre Haute police officers when he allegedly refused to put down a firearm.

LINK | SUSPECT INJURED DURING LATE-NIGHT POLICE ACTION SHOOTING IN TERRE HAUTE

It happened on Wabash Avenue.

On Tuesday - Indiana State Police said Ross was released from Regional Hospital. State police took him directly to the Vigo County Jail.

Ross was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He's being held on $100,000 bond - with no 10 percent allowed.

