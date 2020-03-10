Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting released from the hospital, booked into the Vigo County Jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man involved in last week's police action shooting in Terre Haute has been released from the hospital.

Last week, 37-year-old Jeremy Ross was shot by Terre Haute police officers when he allegedly refused to put down a firearm.

It happened on Wabash Avenue.

On Tuesday - Indiana State Police said Ross was released from Regional Hospital. State police took him directly to the Vigo County Jail.

Ross was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He's being held on $100,000 bond - with no 10 percent allowed.