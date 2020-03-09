Clear

Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting last week was out on $500 bond - for similar charges

Charges in the case he out on bond for include possession of a gun by a serious violent felon and resisting arrest.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man that police say pulled a gun on officers last week has a history of similar charges - according to court records.

Terre Haute Police shot Jeremy Ross during an incident at a gas station on Wabash Avenue late last Thursday night.

Officers said he refused to put his gun down. Online records show Ross was out on bond at that time.

Charges, in that case, include possession of a gun by a serious violent felon and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at $5,000 with 10 percent allowed. That equals $500.

According to online records, Ross has had several similar charges against him in the past.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told us if it were up to him - Ross would not have been released.

"You can't predict what someone will do in the future. But when you see a pattern of violent felon with a handgun in the past, to me, there's no indication that that's going to stop if we release them," Plasse told us.

The prosecutor's office says ultimately, it is up to the judge to set the bond amount. Ross was taken to the hospital for treatment after the shooting. At last check - he has not been booked into the jail

