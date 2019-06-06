Terre Haute man involved in a motorcycle crash will not survive as family works through organ donor process

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will not survive his injuries from a motorcycle accident in Vermillion County.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said Danny Smith, Jr. was riding the motorcycle with his wife Rachel when he swerved to miss a deer.
That caused him to lose control and flip his motorcycle.
LINK | VERMILLION COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CRASH INVOLVING A DEER LEAVES TERRE HAUTE COUPLE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES
Rachel was taken to a local hospital, Danny was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
His family confirms Danny is an organ donor, and they are working through that process now.
