Terre Haute man involved in a motorcycle crash will not survive as family works through organ donor process

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will not survive his injuries from a motorcycle accident in Vermillion County.

Sheriff Mike Phelps said Danny Smith, Jr. was riding the motorcycle with his wife Rachel when he swerved to miss a deer.

That caused him to lose control and flip his motorcycle.

Rachel was taken to a local hospital, Danny was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

His family confirms Danny is an organ donor, and they are working through that process now.