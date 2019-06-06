Clear

Terre Haute man involved in a motorcycle crash will not survive as family works through organ donor process

Sheriff Mike Phelps said Danny Smith, Jr. was riding the motorcycle with his wife Rachel when he swerved to miss a deer.

Jun 6, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will not survive his injuries from a motorcycle accident in Vermillion County.

That caused him to lose control and flip his motorcycle.

That caused him to lose control and flip his motorcycle.

Rachel was taken to a local hospital, Danny was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

His family confirms Danny is an organ donor, and they are working through that process now.

